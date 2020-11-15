शहर चुनें
दीवाली पर पटाखे बैन हुए तो भाजपा नेता ने दुनाली बंदूक से की धायं-धायं, हुई एफआईआर, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 15 Nov 2020 06:33 PM IST
फायरिंग करते भाजपा नेता
फायरिंग करते भाजपा नेता - फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ के हस्तिनापुर में पूर्व विधायक और भाजपा नेता ने दीपावली के मौके पर लाइसेंसी दोनाली बंदूक से ताबड़तोड़ हवाई फायरिंग कर डाली। यही नहीं भाजपा नेता ने अपने बेटे से फायरिंग का वीडियो भी बनवाया, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। मामले को लेकर पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल के बाद पुलिस ने पूर्व विधायक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

 
विज्ञापन
फायरिंग करते भाजपा नेता
फायरिंग करते भाजपा नेता - फोटो : amar ujala
भाजपा नेता ने आवास के बाहर की फायरिंग
भाजपा नेता ने आवास के बाहर की फायरिंग - फोटो : amar ujala
फायरिंग करते भाजपा नेता
फायरिंग करते भाजपा नेता - फोटो : amar ujala
फायरिंग का वीडियो वायरल हो गया
फायरिंग का वीडियो वायरल हो गया - फोटो : amar ujala
फायरिंग
फायरिंग - फोटो : amar ujala
