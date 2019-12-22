शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   big revealing on Meerut violence There was conspiracy to burn soldiers alive

यूपी: जवानों को जिंदा जलाने की थी साजिश, बिल्डिंग में बंद कर तेल डालकर लगाना चाहते थे आग

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 10:29 AM IST
Violence in meerut
1 of 9
Violence in meerut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शुक्रवार को हुए बवाल में बड़ी अनहोनी होने से बच गई। खुफिया विभाग ने जो रिपोर्ट शासन को भेजी है, उसमें बताया गया कि हापुड़ रोड पर बलवाई पुलिस बल की जान लेने पर आमादा थे। इसी के चलते पुलिस फोर्स को निशाना बनाया। बलवाई सीधे फायरिंग करने के अलावा आगजनी कर रहे थे। 
citizen amendment act cab high alert in meerut citizen amendment bill caa nrc nrc caa मेरठ बवाल violence
Violence in meerut
Violence in meerut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल में फंसे थे 30 रंगरूटों सहित आरएएफ के दो जवान
मेरठ में भारी बवाल
भारी बवाल
मेरठ में हिंसा
पुलिस पर किया जमकर पथराव
बवालियों ने नकाब बांधकर खूब बरसाईं गोलियां
पथराव करते उपद्रवी
पथराव करते उपद्रवी
