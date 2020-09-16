बागपत बवाल: छतों से किया पथराव, पहले से ही थी तैयार, तस्वीरों से हुआ खुलासा

{"_id":"5f61a25177a9d9569f525f07","slug":"baghpat-violence-pelting-stone-pelting-on-roof-photos-big-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0917\u092a\u0924 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
baghpat violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f61a25177a9d9569f525f07","slug":"baghpat-violence-pelting-stone-pelting-on-roof-photos-big-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0917\u092a\u0924 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
baghpat violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f61a25177a9d9569f525f07","slug":"baghpat-violence-pelting-stone-pelting-on-roof-photos-big-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0917\u092a\u0924 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
baghpat violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f61a25177a9d9569f525f07","slug":"baghpat-violence-pelting-stone-pelting-on-roof-photos-big-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0917\u092a\u0924 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बागपत में बवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f61a25177a9d9569f525f07","slug":"baghpat-violence-pelting-stone-pelting-on-roof-photos-big-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0917\u092a\u0924 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने महिला को पकड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f61a25177a9d9569f525f07","slug":"baghpat-violence-pelting-stone-pelting-on-roof-photos-big-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0917\u092a\u0924 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बागपत में बवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला