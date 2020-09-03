शहर चुनें
यूपी: नाला निर्माण को लेकर जमकर हंगामा, महिलाओं से धक्का-मुक्की, जेसीबी का शीशा तोड़ा, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 04:31 PM IST
नाला निर्माण का विरोध
नाला निर्माण का विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाइवे पर नाला निर्माण और जल निकासी को लेकर सिसाना में हंगामा हो गया। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने निर्माण रुकवा दिया। वहीं नाराज महिलाओं ने जेसीबी पर पत्थर मारकर शीशा तोड़ दिया। देखिए तस्वीरें-
नाला निर्माण का विरोध
नाला निर्माण का विरोध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला जेसीबी पर चढ़ी
महिला जेसीबी पर चढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हंगामा करते लोग
हंगामा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हंगामा करते लोग
हंगामा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
