Uttar Pradesh › Meerut › alert in Western UP after three brothers of Myanmar arrested from shamli district

म्यांमार के तीनों भाइयों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पश्चिमी यूपी में अलर्ट, कई जिलों के संदिग्ध रडार पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 04:19 PM IST
पकड़े गए आरोपी
1 of 6
पकड़े गए आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
म्यांमार के तीनों भाइयों के पकड़े जाने के बाद पूछताछ में यह बात भी सामने आई है कि उनका थाईलैंड में भी आलीशान मकान है। म्यांमार के मूल निवासी होने के बाद और मदरसे में पढ़ने वाले युवकों का थाईलैंड में मकान की जानकारी मिलने पर खुफिया विभाग भी सकते में है।

इस बिंदू पर भी जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। वहीं सहारनपुर, मेरठ समेत पश्चिमी यूपी में सतर्कता बढ़ा दी गई है। पुलिस अधीक्षक अजय कुमार का कहना है कि रिजवान, नोमान और फुरकान ने सगे भाई होना बताया है। इसकी पुष्टि के लिए विदेश मंत्रालय के उच्चायुक्त को रिपोर्ट भेजी जाएगी।
