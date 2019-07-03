पुलिस कस्टडी से फरारी: 100 किमी बचाने के लिए भारी पड़ा शॉर्टकट, कचहरी से ही पीछे लगे थे बदमाश

{"_id":"5d1c6fd48ebc3e3c9771d2a6","slug":"absconding-from-police-custody-in-muzaffarnagar-badmash-were-following-police-from-cutcherry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0940: 100 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0936\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0915\u091f, \u0915\u091a\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुख्यात सांडू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल दरोगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल दरोगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मिर्ची पाउडर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसपास के लोगों से जानकारी करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला