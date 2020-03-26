शहर चुनें

A positive case of corona has been found in a village in Baghpat district and there is panic among the villagers

कोरोना पॉजिटिव की पुष्टि से मचा हड़कंप, गांव को कराया सैनिटाइज, डीएम ने लागू कराई ये व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 07:22 PM IST
हर तरफ पसरा सन्नाटा
हर तरफ पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में दुबई से लौटे युवक में कोरोना की पुष्टि होते ही पुलिस-प्रशासन की टीम हरकत में आ गई। गांव के एक किमी के दायरे को सील कर दिया गया है। बाहरी लोगों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। आगे तस्वीरों के साथ जानिए पूरा अपडेट-
coronavirus coronavirus india up latest news coronavirus update baghpat news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Varanasi

लॉकडाउन: बिना काम के सड़कों पर घूमने वालों को पुलिस करा रही उठक-बैठक, युवा बन रहे मुर्गा

26 मार्च 2020

हर तरफ पसरा सन्नाटा
हर तरफ पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में पहुंची पुलिस
गांव में पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत पुलिस
बागपत पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
लोगों को जागरूक करतीं डीएम शकुंतला गौतम
लोगों को जागरूक करतीं डीएम शकुंतला गौतम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस अधिकारियों से जानकारी लेतीं डीएम
पुलिस अधिकारियों से जानकारी लेतीं डीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
