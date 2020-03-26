शहर चुनें

कोरोनावायरस का खौफ: देश-विदेश से घर लौट रहे लोगों की घर वापसी से खतरा, पड़ोसी कंट्रोल रूम को लगा रहे फोन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 03:03 PM IST
लॉकडाउन
1 of 5
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस के दहशत से देश-विदेश में रहने वाले लोग बड़ी संख्या में घर वापसी कर रहे हैं। दहशत का आलम यह है कि कोई बाहर से लौटकर आता है तो पड़ोसी ज्यादा चिंतित हो रहे हैं। वे तुरंत कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना दे रहे हैं। पश्चिमी यूपी के कई जिलों में पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम को ऐसी शिकायते मिली हैं जब पड़ोसी ने विदेश से आए व्यक्ति से खतरा जताया है-
 
 
