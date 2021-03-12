शहर चुनें

यूपी: छात्रा ने पहले मनचलों को जड़े थप्पड़, फिर पुलिस के डंडे से जमकर धुनाई, देखिए तस्वीरें

kapil kumar
कपिल kapil
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 05:55 PM IST
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में मेरठ जनपद के सदर बाजार में दो युवकों को छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ करना भारी पड़ गया। इस दौरान छात्रा ने मनचलों को दबोच लिया और पिटाई करना शुरू कर दिया। छात्रा ने पहले मनचलों को जमकर थप्पड़ जड़े और फिर पुलिस के डंडे से खूब पीटा।
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी युवक को पकड़ा।
आरोपी युवक को पकड़ा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा
मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
