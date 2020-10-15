शहर चुनें
A big road accident and three death and one injured in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh

दर्दनाक हादसा: दो परिवारों पर टूटा गम का पहाड़, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 02:22 PM IST
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली शहर में आज सुबह-सुबह ही दो परिवारों पर गम का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा। जहां दो भाइयों की मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मचा हुआ है तो वहीं तीसरे युवक की मौत होने से उसके परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। आगे तस्वीरों के साथ जानिए पूरा अपडेट-
city & states meerut muzaffarnagar shamli shamli news today up police up latest news in hindi

Prepration for Deepotsav starts in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में भव्य दीपोत्सव की तैयारियां शुरू, सजाने-संवारने का काम तेज, इस बार होंगे ये बदलाव, तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Cinema halls open but people did not come.
Lucknow

छह महीने बाद खुले मल्टीप्लेक्स सिनेमा हॉल पर नहीं मिले दर्शक, हर तरफ सन्नाटा, तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2020

इस घर में सात लोगों की हुई हत्या।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस घर में सात लोगों को उतार दिया गया था मौत के घाट, जानिए क्या हुआ था इस 'कत्लेआम' से पहले

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Sapna Choudhary
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी और पति वीर साहू के खिलाफ दो युवकों ने की अभद्र टिप्पणी, दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत

15 अक्टूबर 2020

दुर्गा पूजा, वाराणसी।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी: दुर्गा पूजा पर नई गाइडलाइन, इन जगहों पर नहीं लगा सकेंगे पंडाल, आयोजन में 200 से कम लोग होंगे शामिल

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
मृतक का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
