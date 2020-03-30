शहर चुनें

Helplessness: The mother watching the child weeping for the sake of milk, the poor people of Doaba reach the position of boiling raw grains

 बेबसी: दूध की खातिर बच्चे को बिलखता देख रही मां, कच्चा अनाज उबालकर खाने की स्थित में पहुंच गए दोआबा के गरीब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कौशाम्बी, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 12:01 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस
1 of 5
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : self
‘लॉक डाउन’ की वजह से दोआबा में अब गरीबों की हालत खस्ता होती जा रही है। कहीं मजबूर बाप बच्चों को खिलाकर खुद भूखा सो रहा है, तो कहीं कोई मां इतनी बेबश है कि अपनी आंखों के सामने जिगर के मासूम टुकड़े को दूध की खातिर बिलखता देख रही है।

किसी के पास इलाज कराने को पैसे नहीं हैं तो कोई कच्चा अनाज उबालकर खाने की स्थिति में आ पहुंचा है। कई ऐसे भी परिवार हैं, जिनके पास अब सिर्फ इतना ही राशन बचा है कि बामुश्किल चार से पांच दिन ही पेट की आग बुझ सकेगी। फिर दो जून की रोटी के लाले पड़ जाएंगे। सोमवार को ‘अमर उजाला’ ने जिले के विभिन्न हिस्सों में पड़ताल की तो बेहद भावुक कर देने वाले हालात देखने को मिले। 
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : self
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : ANI
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : Social Media
