युवक पर लगा था युवती को गायब करने का आरोप फिर पेड़ से लटकी मिली थी लाश, वाे प्रेमी के साथ मिली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 07:31 PM IST
युवक का शव मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
युवक का शव मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
19 दिन पहले उन्नाव के माखी थाना क्षेत्र से लापता हुई जिस युवती को भगा ले जाने के आरोप में फंसे युवक ने फंदे से लटककर जान दी थी, वह तेलंगाना प्रांत में प्रेमी के साथ पुलिस को मिल गई है। सर्विलांस की मदद से पुलिस ने युवती की मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर उसका पता लगाया और तेलंगाना में प्रेमी के साथ पकड़ लिया।

 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाने के लिए पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में खिचड़ी मेला जारी, एक क्लिक में देखें शहर और आसपास में आज की ताजा खबरें

16 जनवरी 2020

सूफी भजन का श्रोताओं ने खूब आनंद उठाया
Gorakhpur

मगहर महोत्सव में लोकगीत व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के रंग, देखें झलकियां तस्वीरों के संग

16 जनवरी 2020

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
इस बार माघ मेले में अजब-गजब बाबा लोगों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बने हैं।
Prayagraj

माघ मेले में आए अजब-गजब बाबा

16 जनवरी 2020

Dead Bodies Rescue After Six People of Two Families Killed During Car Fell into Ditch in devprayag
Dehradun

कोहरा और नींद बनी काल, पलक झपकते ही खत्म हो गई दो परिवारों के छह लोगों की जिंदगी, तस्वीरें... 

16 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
weather update on Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

मौसम अपडेट: लगातार बारिश से ठंड बढ़ी, धूप को तरसे लोग, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- नहीं मिलेगी राहत

16 जनवरी 2020

शठ कोप स्वामी को दर्शन देते हुए भगवान रंगनाथ जी
Agra

भगवान रंगनाथ ने कभी राम तो कभी श्याम बनकर दिए दर्शन, झलक पाने को आतुर हुए भक्त

16 जनवरी 2020

Search starts for office of Lucknow Police Commissioner and other officers.
Lucknow

एसएसपी का बंगला बना लखनऊ के पहले पुलिस कमिश्नर का ठिकाना, अन्य अफसरों के लिए तलाश शुरू

16 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel car was seen by this man rumors of bomb in it spread
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांडः कार में मिले आरोपियों के अहम सुराग, लोगों में फैली ये अफवाह

16 जनवरी 2020

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
अपर्णा राजावत
Agra

ताजनगरी में होगा हॉलीवुड फिल्म पिंक बेल्ट का लाइव शूट, साहसी युवती की है कहानी

16 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी से खुशनुमा हुई घाटी
Jammu

बर्फबारी से खुशनुमा हुई घाटी, देखिए ये खूबसूरत तस्वीरें और पढ़िए मौसम के कहर की कहानी

16 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Defense Expo: guests will get VIP treatment in trains
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपोः मेहमानों को इन ट्रेनों में मिलेगा ‘वीआईपी’ ट्रीटमेंट, राजसी ठाटबाट का होगा एहसास

16 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर में लगातार बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में लगातार बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, ओलावृष्टि के आसार, विभाग की भविष्यवाणी जरूर पढ़ लें

16 जनवरी 2020

पिता और बहन के साथ दीपक चाहर
Agra

दीपक चाहर ने पिता को समर्पित किया टी-20 परफॉर्मर ऑफ द ईयर अवार्ड, कही दिल छू लेने वाली बात

16 जनवरी 2020

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla on 16 january 2020
Bilaspur

हिमाचल सरकार ने खोला नौकरियों का पिटारा, भरे जाएंगे 2500 पद, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

16 जनवरी 2020

अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

विदेशी युवती की आत्महत्या के मामले में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात, परिचित ने किया यह खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2020

चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट: एसडीआरएफ ने 36 घंटे बाद बांध से ढूंढ़ निकाला महिला का शव, सपा नेता की तलाश जारी

16 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case all 4 convicts have these options after 2 curative petition reject before mercy plea
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों का फांसी से फासला हुआ और कम, जानिए किसके पास बचे हैं कितने विकल्प

16 जनवरी 2020

सुबह जमकर हुई बारिश
Agra

Weather Update: ब्रज में बिगड़ा मौसम का मिजाज, तेज बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, अलर्ट जारी

16 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी बोला- मैं एक ऑपरेशन पर था, आप सभी ने तो मेरे प्लान पर पानी फेर दिया

16 जनवरी 2020

शूटर अंजली चौधरी
Chandigarh

जुनूनी बेटी को सलाम, छोटे से गांव से निकली और बन गई देश की टॉप शूटर, पिता की आंखें छलकीं

16 जनवरी 2020

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

भाजपा ने रैना पर फिर जताया भरोसा, बोले- मैं पीओके का भी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, जल्द फहराया जाएगा तिरंगा

16 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज हादसा
Farrukhabad

कन्नौज हादसा: सामान्य को स्लीपर बस की अनुमति देने वाले नपेंगे, हादसे के वक्त बैठी थीं 47-51 सवारियां

16 जनवरी 2020

शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर भीड़ लग गई
शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर भीड़ लग गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाई की मौत के बाद बदहवास बहनें
भाई की मौत के बाद बदहवास बहनें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़
परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस संगीतकार ने लता मंगेशकर से कभी नहीं गवाया गाना

'आर-पार' , 'नया दौर', 'तुमसा नहीं देखा' और 'कश्मीर की कली' जैसी फिल्मों में नायाब संगीत देने वाले ओंकार प्रसाद नैयर यानी ओ. पी. नैयर अपने चुलबुले संगीत के लिए आज भी याद किए जाते हैं।

16 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:14

17 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, किसी के लिए शुभ तो किसी के लिए होगा कष्टदायक

16 जनवरी 2020

धोनी 2:18

BCCI की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी बाहर, लोगों ने पूछा कि क्या धोनी का करियर हुआ खत्म

16 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:29

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का बर्थडे बैश, फैन्स संग काटा केक, खिंचवाई तस्वीरें

16 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:13

एक ईमानदारी ने हाजी मस्तान के लिए खोल दिए थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के दरवाजे

16 जनवरी 2020

