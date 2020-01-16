युवक पर लगा था युवती को गायब करने का आरोप फिर पेड़ से लटकी मिली थी लाश, वाे प्रेमी के साथ मिली

{"_id":"5e206cc38ebc3e4aed356b01","slug":"young-man-was-accused-of-missing-the-girl-then-body-was-found-hanged-from-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0935\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक का शव मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e206cc38ebc3e4aed356b01","slug":"young-man-was-accused-of-missing-the-girl-then-body-was-found-hanged-from-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0935\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शव मिलने के बाद मौके पर भीड़ लग गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e206cc38ebc3e4aed356b01","slug":"young-man-was-accused-of-missing-the-girl-then-body-was-found-hanged-from-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0935\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक का शव मिलने के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e206cc38ebc3e4aed356b01","slug":"young-man-was-accused-of-missing-the-girl-then-body-was-found-hanged-from-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0935\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाई की मौत के बाद बदहवास बहनें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e206cc38ebc3e4aed356b01","slug":"young-man-was-accused-of-missing-the-girl-then-body-was-found-hanged-from-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0935\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला