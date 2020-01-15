कन्नौज हादसा: सामान्य को स्लीपर बस की अनुमति देने वाले नपेंगे, हादसे के वक्त बैठी थीं 47-51 सवारियां

{"_id":"5e1f1c378ebc3e4ad74f79e4","slug":"kannauj-accident-action-will-be-taken-on-those-who-allow-the-normal-bus-to-sleeper-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 47-51 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1f1c378ebc3e4ad74f79e4","slug":"kannauj-accident-action-will-be-taken-on-those-who-allow-the-normal-bus-to-sleeper-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 47-51 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1f1c378ebc3e4ad74f79e4","slug":"kannauj-accident-action-will-be-taken-on-those-who-allow-the-normal-bus-to-sleeper-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 47-51 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1f1c378ebc3e4ad74f79e4","slug":"kannauj-accident-action-will-be-taken-on-those-who-allow-the-normal-bus-to-sleeper-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 47-51 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1f1c378ebc3e4ad74f79e4","slug":"kannauj-accident-action-will-be-taken-on-those-who-allow-the-normal-bus-to-sleeper-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 47-51 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1f1c378ebc3e4ad74f79e4","slug":"kannauj-accident-action-will-be-taken-on-those-who-allow-the-normal-bus-to-sleeper-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 47-51 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1f1c378ebc3e4ad74f79e4","slug":"kannauj-accident-action-will-be-taken-on-those-who-allow-the-normal-bus-to-sleeper-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 47-51 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कन्नौज हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला