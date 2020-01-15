शहर चुनें

Farrukhabad ›   kannauj accident, Action will be taken on those who allow the normal bus to sleeper bus

कन्नौज हादसा: सामान्य को स्लीपर बस की अनुमति देने वाले नपेंगे, हादसे के वक्त बैठी थीं 47-51 सवारियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 07:50 PM IST
कन्नौज हादसा
1 of 7
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज बस हादसे की जांच ने अब तेजी पकड़ी है। स्लीपर बस के पंजीयन व सामान्य बस को स्लीपर बनाने अनुमति देने वाले अधिकारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उस आर्डर पर हस्ताक्षर किसने किए थे। इसका ही रिकॉर्ड देखने एआरटीओ कार्यालय में उप परिवहन आयुक्त पहुंचे। हादसे वाली बस में 47 से 51 सवारियां बैठी थीं। कुल दस लोगों की मौत की पुलिस ने पुष्टि की है।
bus accident news bus accident in kannauj kannauj road accident
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
