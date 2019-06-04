शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   sakshi maharaj comment on akhilesh and mayawati

अखिलेश-मायावती के खिलाफ साक्षी महाराज बोले- बुआ की जगह चाचा के चरण छूते तो भला होता

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 07:15 PM IST
साक्षी महाराज
साक्षी महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोकसभा चुनाव में सपा बसपा गठबंधन को मिली करारी हार के बाद मायावती और अखिलेश यादव के बीच तनाव पैदा हो गया है। लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा की सुनामी में विपक्ष को कुछ सूझ नहीं रहा है। बुआ बबुआ का गठबंधन भी टूट गया। अखिलेश अपने चाचा के चरणों में लेटते तो शायद कुछ भला होता। पिछले पांच सालों में भाजपा ने जो विकास कार्य कराए हैं, वह गैर भाजपा सरकारों में कभी नहीं हुआ। यह बात नवनिर्वाचित सांसद डॉ. सच्चिदानंद हरि साक्षी महाराज ने कही।

 
akhilesh yadav sakshi maharaj bjp news sakshi maharaj news akhilesh yadav news mayawati mayawati news up news dimple yadav mulayam singh yadav shivpal yadav election 2019
