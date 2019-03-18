शहर चुनें

चुनावी मोड में महिलाएं, किटी पार्टी में राहुल-मोदी छाए

शैली भल्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 12:45 PM IST
इस बार कानपुर में कांग्रेस का क्या हाल होने वाला है, भाजपा ने अभी तक अपना टिकट क्यों नहीं फाइनल किया, देखो इस बार वोटिंग किसके पक्ष में जाने वाली है। चर्चा के ये अंश किसी चाय या पान की दुकान में पुरुषों के बीच होने वाली चुनावी चकल्लस के नहीं हैं बल्कि महिलाओं की किटी पार्टी या अन्य अवसरों पर छिड़ी राजनीतिक बहस के हैं। इसे सोशल मीडिया का प्रभाव कहें या कुछ और अब तक टीवी सीरियल देखकर मेकअप, कपड़े और साड़ियों पर चर्चा करने वाली महिलाओं ने राजनीति में रुचि लेेने शुरू कर दी है।

आमतौर पर पॉलिटिक्स से दूर मानी जाने वाली महिलाओं ने सियासी जंग में दिलचस्पी लेनी शुरू कर दिया है। मोदी-राहुल की जुबानी जंग हो या बहनजी-अखिलेश का गठबंधन अब महिलाएं भी इसको गंभीरता से लेकर वोट देने की रणनीति तय कर रही हैं। अब घरों में टीवी सीरियल हटाकर न्यूज चैनल लगाने के लिए जंग नहीं होती। बल्कि महिलाएं भी इन मुद्दों पर मुखर हैं। अमर उजाला ने ऐसे ही कुछ महिलाओं से बात की तो दिलचस्प किस्से निकलकर सामने आए। 
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
बबिता कटियार
बबिता कटियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. स्वाति सिंह
डॉ. स्वाति सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पल्लवी बजाज
पल्लवी बजाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रश्मि
रश्मि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
