शोहदा समझ महिलाओं ने अधेड़ पर बरसाई चप्पलें, मांगता रहा माफी नहीं आया रहम, वीडियो वायरल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 07:28 PM IST
अधेड़ को पीटतीं महिलाएं
अधेड़ को पीटतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के जालौन जिले में महिलाओं ने शोहदा समझकर एक अधेड़ की जबरन पिटाई कर दी जबकि असली आरोपी मौके से भाग निकला। अधेड़ पर चप्पलें बरसाने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया। हालांकि थाना प्रभारी दीपक मिश्रा का कहना है कि उनके पास ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं आई है। 

 
अधेड़ को पीटतीं महिलाएं
अधेड़ को पीटतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पलों से पिटाई करतीं महिलाएं
चप्पलों से पिटाई करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो युवकों ने अधेड़ को पकड़ कर महिलाओं से करवाई पिटाई
दो युवकों ने अधेड़ को पकड़ कर महिलाओं से करवाई पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिटाई करती महिलाएं
पिटाई करती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अधेड़ को पीछे से पकड़े हुए युवक
अधेड़ को पीछे से पकड़े हुए युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
