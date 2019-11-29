शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   When the DM asked the teacher to read the English book, she said, Sir, my English is weak

डीएम ने शिक्षिका से अंग्रेजी की किताब पढ़ने के लिए कहा, बोली सर हमारी अंग्रेजी कमजोर है, फिर हुआ ये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 05:31 PM IST
डीएम के सामने अंग्रेजी की किताब पढ़ती शिक्षिका
डीएम के सामने अंग्रेजी की किताब पढ़ती शिक्षिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में शिक्षा व्यवस्था की पोल खोलता हुआ एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें एक अधिकारी प्राथमिक स्कूल में टीचर से अंग्रजी की किताब पढ़ने के लिए कहता है। टीचन के अंग्रेजी न पढ़ पाने पर अधिकारी उसे फौरन निलंबित करने का आदेश देता है। यह वीडियो देखते ही देखते सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। 
 
डीएम के सामने अंग्रेजी की किताब पढ़ती शिक्षिका
डीएम के सामने अंग्रेजी की किताब पढ़ती शिक्षिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिक्षिका नहीं पढ़ पाई अंग्रेजी की किताब
शिक्षिका नहीं पढ़ पाई अंग्रेजी की किताब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम ने शिक्षिका को फौरन निलंबित करने का आदेश दिया
डीएम ने शिक्षिका को फौरन निलंबित करने का आदेश दिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंग्रेजी किताब की एक लाइन भी नहीं पढ़ पाई शिक्षिका
अंग्रेजी किताब की एक लाइन भी नहीं पढ़ पाई शिक्षिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम ने जमकर लगाई फटकार
डीएम ने जमकर लगाई फटकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
