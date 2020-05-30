यूपी: भीषण गर्मी के बीच मौसम ने ली करवट, तेज आंधी के साथ कड़की बिजली, जमकर हुई बारिश

{"_id":"5ed164f28ebc3e907e5a8891","slug":"weather-report-today-weather-department-news-rain-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f, \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : amar ujala
तेजी से बदला मौसम
- फोटो : amar ujala
तेज आंधी पानी से बदला मौसम
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम की करवट से लोगों ने ली राहत
- फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश से गर्मी में मिली राहत
- फोटो : amar ujala