शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather report today, weather department news, rain in these cities of UP

यूपी: भीषण गर्मी के बीच मौसम ने ली करवट, तेज आंधी के साथ कड़की बिजली, जमकर हुई बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 01:10 AM IST
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
1 of 5
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर और आसपास के जिलों में पिछले दो दिनों से घने बादलाें की मौजूदगी के बाद शुक्रवार देर रात तेज बारिश हुई। बादलों की गरज व बिजली की तड़क के साथ हवाएं भी खूब चलीं। 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलीं हवाओं का असर शहर के बाहरी हिस्सों में अधिक रहा। बारिश से लोगों को उमस भरी गर्मी से राहत मिली।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hindi news news in hindi kanpur news in hindi kanpur weather forecast kanpur weather news kanpur weather report rain news rain in up news former formar damage four dead winds in up weather news weather report kanpur kanpur news kanpur weather weather report weather in kanpur freezing cold rain in up rain in kanpur freezng cold in kanpur rain in cities of up weather department prediction weather department lockdown lockdown news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आगरा में आंधी-बारिश का कहर
Agra

आंधी-बारिश का कहर: आगरा में 124 की रफ्तार से आई 'आफत', सहम गए लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर

30 मई 2020

indian tea
Prayagraj

Corona Virus की वजह से महंगी हुई चाय की चुस्की, अभी और बढ़ेंगे दाम

30 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
आंधी से स्मारक में हुआ नुकसान
Agra

दो साल में तीसरी बार 'जख्मी' हुआ ताजमहल, आंधी से यमुना की तरफ की रेलिंग गिरी

30 मई 2020

चंबल नदी में डॉल्फिन
Agra

चंबल नदी का जलस्तर घटने से राष्ट्रीय जलीय जीव डॉल्फिन पर मंडराया 'संकट', देखें तस्वीरें

30 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
घटना के बाद रोते बिलखेते परिजन और मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: तांत्रिक ने हाईस्कूल के छात्र की चढाई बलि, गला दबाया फिर साबड़ से गर्दन पर किए कई वार, काटी जीभ

29 मई 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Delhi summer
Delhi NCR

Weather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, कई इलाकों में बारिश, चलीं तेज हवाएं

29 मई 2020

jain temple
Deoria

राजस्थान के कीमती पत्थरों से बना है यह मंदिर, दर्शन के लिए विदेशों से आते हैं लोग, तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
विज्ञापन
delhi gurugram border seal
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में एक दिन में आए 68 नए केस तो हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बढ़ा दी सख्ती

29 मई 2020

sant kabir nagar news
Gorakhpur

यहां हल्दी सोंठ के एक दिन के मुनाफे से बना था ये पंचमुखी शिव मंदिर, देखें भव्य तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Lord Buddha
Gorakhpur

यहां बुलेट प्रूफ दरवाजे के अंदर सुरक्षित हैं भगवान बुद्ध की अस्थियां, देखें तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

पहाड़ों से डोली में चढ़कर यहां आई थीं टिकुलहियां माई, रास्ते की कहानी जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

29 मई 2020

तामेश्वरनाथ नाथ धाम।
Gorakhpur

शिवभक्तों की आस्था का केंद्र है तामेश्वरनाथ धाम, 350 साल पहले ऐसे हुआ था निर्माण, देखें तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

maharajganj news
Gorakhpur

मगरमच्छों का घर है ये ताल, इन लोगों के लिए है खास, जहां रहते हैं 450 से अधिक मगरमच्छ

29 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन में बेबसी
Meerut

बेबसी: रिक्शे पर जनाजा, बुग्गी पर गर्भवती को ले जाती महिला, कैमरे में कैद हुईं तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

lockdown 4.0: स्पेशल ट्रनों से गोरखपुर पहुंचे 11 हजार लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें इनके घर पहुंचने की खुशी

29 मई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: गिरा पारा तो मौसम हुआ सुहाना, आज और कल तेज हवा के साथ हो सकती है झमाझम बारिश

29 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

शादी के लिए नई शर्त, प्रदेश से बाहर गई बरात तो दूल्हा-दुल्हन समेत बराती होंगे होम क्वारंटीन

29 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जानिए कौन थे गुलाम रसूल गलवां, जिनके नाम पर है लद्दाख की ये घाटी, साथ ही पढ़ें चीन की चाल

29 मई 2020

मेरठ में लॉकडाउन
Meerut

लॉकडाउन 4.0 खत्म होने में तीन दिन शेष, बाजारों में उमड़ रही भीड़, जानें- पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों का हाल

29 मई 2020

पानी लाते बच्चे
Agra

तस्वीरें: प्रचंड में पानी को भटकते शहरवासी, पुरानी लाइनों की लीकेज ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

29 मई 2020

लखनऊ में मौसम का बदला मिजाज
Lucknow

हवा से सूरज के तेवर ठंडे, गर्मी से मिली राहत, खुशनुमा मौसम का लोगों ने उठाया लुत्फ, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

29 मई 2020

कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
तेजी से बदला मौसम
तेजी से बदला मौसम - फोटो : amar ujala
तेज आंधी पानी से बदला मौसम
तेज आंधी पानी से बदला मौसम - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम की करवट से लोगों ने ली राहत
मौसम की करवट से लोगों ने ली राहत - फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश से गर्मी में मिली राहत
बारिश से गर्मी में मिली राहत - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited