मौसम की ऐसी खुशगवार तस्वीरें आपने पहले कभी नहीं देखीं होंगी

{"_id":"5eb159638ebc3e90807fd793","slug":"weather-report-today-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb159638ebc3e90807fd793","slug":"weather-report-today-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : गौरव कनौजिया, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb159638ebc3e90807fd793","slug":"weather-report-today-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : धीरेंद्र जायसवाल, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb159638ebc3e90807fd793","slug":"weather-report-today-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : गौरव कनौजिया, अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eb159638ebc3e90807fd793","slug":"weather-report-today-rain-in-these-cities-of-up-weather-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला