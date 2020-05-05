शहर चुनें

weather report today, rain in these cities of UP, weather photos

मौसम की ऐसी खुशगवार तस्वीरें आपने पहले कभी नहीं देखीं होंगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 06:39 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर में मंगलवार करीब चार बजे आसमान में काली घटा छा गई। बादल उमड़ने लगे। तेज आंधी के बाद बारिश होने लगी। बिठूर क्षेत्र में ओले भी गिरे। दोहपर में तल्ख हुई धूप के बाद शाम को मौसम खुशनुमा हो गया। 

 
weather report kanpur rain in up rain in kanpur weather department prediction

यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : गौरव कनौजिया, अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : धीरेंद्र जायसवाल, अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : गौरव कनौजिया, अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : ओपी वाधवानी, अमर उजाला
