यूपी: सीजन में पहली बार न्यूनतम पारा 11.4 डिग्री पहुंचा, मौसम विभाग की ये जानकारी जरूर पढ़ लें

{"_id":"5dd6287d8ebc3e547f592825","slug":"weather-report-minimum-temperature-reached-11-4-degrees-first-time-in-the-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0924\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 11.4 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6287d8ebc3e547f592825","slug":"weather-report-minimum-temperature-reached-11-4-degrees-first-time-in-the-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0924\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 11.4 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6287d8ebc3e547f592825","slug":"weather-report-minimum-temperature-reached-11-4-degrees-first-time-in-the-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0924\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 11.4 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6287d8ebc3e547f592825","slug":"weather-report-minimum-temperature-reached-11-4-degrees-first-time-in-the-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0924\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 11.4 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6287d8ebc3e547f592825","slug":"weather-report-minimum-temperature-reached-11-4-degrees-first-time-in-the-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0924\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e 11.4 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला