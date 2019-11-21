शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather report, minimum temperature reached 11.4 degrees first time in the season

यूपी: सीजन में पहली बार न्यूनतम पारा 11.4 डिग्री पहुंचा, मौसम विभाग की ये जानकारी जरूर पढ़ लें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 11:46 AM IST
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आस पास के शहरों में ठंड का असर धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगा है। इस सीजन में पहली बार न्यूनतम तापमान 11.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। 24 घंटे के अंतराल में न्यूनतम पारे में दो डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।
weather report weather report kanpur weather news weather department up news
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर
बढ़ रहा ठंड का असर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
