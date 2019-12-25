शहर चुनें

यूपी: शीतलहर का कहर, हाड़ कंपाऊ ठंड से आफत में जान, 30 और 31 दिसंबर को कई शहरों में बारिश की संभावना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 09:33 PM IST
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में इस सीजन में अब तक का सबसे सर्द दिन बुधवार रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान 4.6 पर आ गया। लोग दिनभर ठिठुरते रहे। धूप निकली लेकिन ठंड इतनी ज्यादा थी कि बेअसर साबित हुई।
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर
ठंक का कहर, ठिठुर रहा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
