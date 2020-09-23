शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Weather Forecast Update Today in UP Latest News: Rain in many cities of UP

Weather Update: नोल चक्रवाती तूफान ने बदली हवाएं, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 02:44 PM IST
यूपी का मौसम
1 of 6
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में दो दिन पहले बने चक्रवाती तूफान नोल की वजह से लंबे समय के बाद मौसम में परिवर्तन आया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अगर आप रेलवे में नौकरी का इरादा रखते हैं, तो अभी क्लिक करें यहां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
rain in up weather update today weather update in up up weather update weather forecast update in up weather today weather update weather today update weather today in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बिना पीपीई किट पहने लिए जा रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने
Agra

लापरवाहीः बिना पीपीई किट पहने स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ले रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने

23 सितंबर 2020

Blue moon
Gorakhpur

76 वर्षों के बाद आसमान में नजर आएगा द्वितीय विश्वयुद्ध सरीखा नीला चांद, बढ़ जाएगी चंद्रमा की खूबसूरती

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल: तापमान ज्यादा है तो मशीन नहीं करने देगी प्रवेश, गेटों पर लगाई गईं ऑटोमेटिक थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग

23 सितंबर 2020

Nepal news
Gorakhpur

चीन ने नेपाल की जमीन पर किया कब्जा, सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, 'गो बैक चाइना' के लगे नारे, तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
astrology

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
गोली लगने से घायल प्रॉपर्टी डीलर।
Gorakhpur

तीन माह पहले बच्चे को थप्पड़ मारने के विवाद में दोस्त बन गए दुश्मन, अब एक दूसरे पर बरसा रहे हैं गोलियां

23 सितंबर 2020

coronavirus in uttarakhand latest news : one day assembly session protest of many organisation and political parties
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर पर विधानसभा के लिए निकले कांग्रेस विधायक, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा मामला

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह ने समन्वय बैठक लिया हिस्सा, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

23 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

कोरोना के खौफ पर ताजमहल की दीवानगी भारी, दूसरे दिन 40 फीसदी सैलानी बढ़े, देखें तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसी ने शुरू की जय बाजपेई मामले की जांच !

23 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय की पत्नी श्वेता बोली- सभी बेगुनाह, गलत फंसाया गया

23 सितंबर 2020

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
astrology

अधिक मास में कराएं यह विशेष दान, होगा समस्त परेशानियों का समाधान
चित्रकूट हादसा
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट हादसा: पति-पत्नी समेत एक परिवार के चार सदस्यों की मौत, शवों को वाहन में रखते समय फूट-फूट कर रोए परिजन

23 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में बारिश का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में रिमझिम बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तीन दिन और झूम के बरसेंगे बादल, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

23 सितंबर 2020

विमान के इंजन को निकालते पुलिस और लोग।
Azamgarh

Azamgarh Aircraft Crash: साढ़े सात फीट जमीन के अंदर धंस गया था विमान का इंजन, जेसीबी से निकाला

23 सितंबर 2020

मुख्तार अंसारी, प्रदीप सिंह के घर से वायरलेस, बाबू सिंह के आवास से मिले पिस्टल
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: मुख्तार अंसारी के खास प्रदीप के फ्लैट से मिला बम बनाने का सामान, बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट-वायरलेस सेट देख पुलिस हैरान

23 सितंबर 2020

टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान।
Azamgarh

Azamgarh Aircraft Crash: यूं लगा जैसे बवंडर में फंस गया हो विमान, जिसने सुना घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ा चला गया

23 सितंबर 2020

क्रैश हुआ विमान और कंपनी का लोगो।
Azamgarh

Azamgarh Aircraft Crash: मलबा इकट्ठा होने के बाद हुई पहचान, फ्रांस की इस कंपनी का था विमान

23 सितंबर 2020

Maghar
Gorakhpur

मगहर कबीर स्थली फिर हुआ गुलजार, दर्शन को पहुंच रहे लोग, तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

कोरोना की रुटीन जांच कराती महिला। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus: कोरोना से जीत चुके लोग दोबारा हो रहे संक्रमित, अब होगा शोध

23 सितंबर 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दंगों की आग में जल रही थी दिल्ली, साजिशकर्ता आलीशान घरों में टीवी पर हिंसा देख मना रहे थे जश्न!

23 सितंबर 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली दंगा: विरोध को सेक्युलर चेहरा देने के लिए इस नाम से बनाया था व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप, खास समुदाय को भड़काना...

23 सितंबर 2020

पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी
Agra

पंचायत चुनावों से पहले बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, पुलिस ने बरामद किया हथियारों का जखीरा, कई जिलों से जुड़े तार

23 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

Weather: मानसून में रूठे रहे बादल, ब्रज में पांच साल में इस बार सबसे कम हुई बारिश

23 सितंबर 2020

यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी का मौसम
यूपी का मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में ढह गई दीवार
बारिश में ढह गई दीवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited