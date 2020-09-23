Weather Update: नोल चक्रवाती तूफान ने बदली हवाएं, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

{"_id":"5f6b0bf58ebc3e8baf2ed0cc","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-latest-news-rain-in-many-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0928\u094b\u0932 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6b0bf58ebc3e8baf2ed0cc","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-latest-news-rain-in-many-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0928\u094b\u0932 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6b0bf58ebc3e8baf2ed0cc","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-latest-news-rain-in-many-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0928\u094b\u0932 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6b0bf58ebc3e8baf2ed0cc","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-latest-news-rain-in-many-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0928\u094b\u0932 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6b0bf58ebc3e8baf2ed0cc","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-latest-news-rain-in-many-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0928\u094b\u0932 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6b0bf58ebc3e8baf2ed0cc","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-latest-news-rain-in-many-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u0928\u094b\u0932 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में ढह गई दीवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला