Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey news: up stf arrested ram singh yadav partner of vikas dubey

बिकरू कांड: यूपी एसटीएफ ने विकास दुबे के एक और साथी राम सिंह यादव को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 10:22 PM IST
विकास दुबे के एक और साथी राम सिंह यादव गिरफ्तार
विकास दुबे के एक और साथी राम सिंह यादव गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला

अपराधी विकास दुबे के एक और साथी राम सिंह यादव को यूपी एसटीएफ ने रविवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। राम सिंह यादव कानपुर में आठ पुलिसकर्मियों के जघन्य हत्याकांड का आरोपी है। जोकि गोलीकांड के बाद से फरार चल रहा था।

