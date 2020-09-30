शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Vikas Dubey Kanpur News: 17 clauses imposed on Khushi, Manu not made accused

विकास दुबे: अमर दुबे की पत्नी खुशी पर लगाईं 17 धाराएं, मनु पांडेय 'बेकसूर'!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 01:14 AM IST
खुशी और मनु
खुशी और मनु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में पुलिस की ओर से तैयार की गई चार्जशीट में खुशी को आरोपी बनाने और मनु पांडेय पर रुख साफ न करने पर कई सवाल उठ रहे कांड के तीन दिन पहले बिकरू पहुंची तीन दिन की नवविवाहिता खुशी को खूंखार अपराधी बनाया गया, वहीं मनु के खिलाफ साजिश में शामिल होने के पुख्ता सुबूत होने के बावजूद उसे आरोपी नहीं बनाया है। 

दो जुलाई की रात हुए बिकरू कांड में पुलिस 42 आरोपियों को जेल भेज चुकी है। विकास के खास गुर्गे एनकाउंटर में मारे गए अमर दुबे की नाबालिग पत्नी खुशी भी जेल में है। वारदात से ठीक तीन दिन पहले ही खुशी की शादी हुई थी।
kanpur encounter case vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter vikas dubey encounter news

