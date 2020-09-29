शहर चुनें
लड़की को लड़की से हुआ प्यार, दोनों ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, बोलीं-एक साल पहले ही...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 06:36 PM IST
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
1 of 5
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के बर्रा में समलैंगिक विवाह का मामला सामने आया है। करीब एक सप्ताह से घर से लापता दो युवतियां सोमवार को जब शादी के जोड़े में बर्रा चौकी पहुंचीं तो उन्हें देखकर परिजन हक्काबक्का रह गए। युवतियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने एक साल पहले 25 अगस्त 2019 को बिठूर के एक मंदिर में शादी कर ली थी।
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी
युवतियों ने रचाई शादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
