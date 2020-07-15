शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey announced ... Policemen have to be killed, who will not shoot, we will kill him

गैंगस्टर विकास ने किया था एलान ...पुलिसवालों को मारना है, जो गोली नहीं चलाएगा, उसे हम मार देंगे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 06:17 AM IST
kanpur encounter
1 of 5
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
उस रात (दो जुलाई) दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे ने एलान किया था कि पुलिस वाले आ रहे हैं। असलहा इकट्ठा करो। भागना नहीं है। जो गोली नहीं चलाएगा, उसे हम मार देंगे। यह खुलासा पुलिस की पूछताछ में गिरफ्तार किए गए 50 हजार के इनामी शशिकांत ने किया है। 
 
vikas dubey kanpur massacre bikru ambush

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur encounter SIT
kanpur encounter SIT - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
kanpur encounter news
kanpur encounter news - फोटो : amar ujala
