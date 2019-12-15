केरोसीन से जलाए जाने के बाद एक घंटे जिला अस्पताल में तड़पी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, नहीं पहुंचा कोई अफसर

{"_id":"5df5f76f8ebc3e8812750a1e","slug":"victim-agonize-in-district-hospital-one-hour-after-being-burnt-with-kerosene","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को केरोसीन डाल जलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल लाया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मामले की छानबीन करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला