Victim agonize in district hospital one hour after being burnt with kerosene

केरोसीन से जलाए जाने के बाद एक घंटे जिला अस्पताल में तड़पी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, नहीं पहुंचा कोई अफसर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 02:36 PM IST
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को केरोसीन डाल जलाया
1 of 5
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को केरोसीन डाल जलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता जलाए जाने के बाद करीब साढ़े चार घंटे तक मौजूद रही। इसके बाद कानपुर रेफर हुई। इस दौरान पुलिस और प्रशासन के लोग पीड़िता के आसपास मौजूद रहे। सूचना भी आला अधिकारियों तक पहुंच गई थी, लेकिन उससे सीधे संवाद के लिए कोई बड़ा अफसर नहीं पहुंचा। 

 
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को केरोसीन डाल जलाया
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को केरोसीन डाल जलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल लाया गया
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल लाया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मामले की छानबीन करती पुलिस
मामले की छानबीन करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया
फतेहपुर में दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
