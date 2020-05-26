यूपी: पोस्टमार्टम में पिता के शव के लिए नहीं मिली स्ट्रेचर, बेटी ने जमीन साफकर दुपट्टा बिछा लिटाया

{"_id":"5ecd285b8ebc3e904c799209","slug":"up-stretcher-was-not-found-for-father-s-body-in-post-mortem-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091a\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u092b\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092a\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता के शव के लिए नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर तो दुुपट्टा बिछाकर लिटाया
- फोटो : amar ujala
शव के पास घंटों रोती रही मृतक की बेटी
- फोटो : amar ujala
इस घटना की वीडियो हो रहा वायरल
- फोटो : amar ujala
पिता के शव के पास रोती बेटी
- फोटो : amar ujala
स्ट्रेचर न मिलने पर दुुपट्टा बिछाती बेटी
- फोटो : amar ujala