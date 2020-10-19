शहर चुनें
यूपी: 7 महीने बाद स्कूलों में बजी घंटी तो चहक उठे बच्चे, कहीं बजा ढोल तो कहीं मनाई दीवाली, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 04:19 PM IST
सात महीने बाद स्कूल खुले तो बच्चों ने मनाई दीवाली
सात महीने बाद स्कूल खुले तो बच्चों ने मनाई दीवाली - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोनावायरस की वजह से बंद हुए स्कूल लगभग 7 महीने के बाद खुल गए। 7 महीने के बाद स्कूलों में छात्रों की चहल-पहल दिखाई दी। हालांकि कोरोनावायरस का डर हावी रहा। कुछ स्कूलों में तो ढोल नगाड़े के साथ बच्चों का स्वागत हुआ तो कहीं बच्चों ने स्कूल खुलने की खुशी का इजहार दीवाली मनाते हुए किया।

 
सात महीने बाद स्कूल खुले तो बच्चों ने मनाई दीवाली
सात महीने बाद स्कूल खुले तो बच्चों ने मनाई दीवाली - फोटो : amar ujala
डांस करते बच्चे
डांस करते बच्चे - फोटो : amar ujala
कुछ इस अंदाज में बच्चों ने किया खुशी का इजहार
कुछ इस अंदाज में बच्चों ने किया खुशी का इजहार - फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चों ने स्कूल खुलने की खुशी में बजाया ढोल
बच्चों ने स्कूल खुलने की खुशी में बजाया ढोल - फोटो : amar ujala
सात महीने बाद स्कूल पहुंचे बच्चे
सात महीने बाद स्कूल पहुंचे बच्चे - फोटो : amar ujala
