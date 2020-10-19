यूपी: 7 महीने बाद स्कूलों में बजी घंटी तो चहक उठे बच्चे, कहीं बजा ढोल तो कहीं मनाई दीवाली, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f8d6bd68ebc3e9bb92599bb","slug":"up-news-schools-open-today-in-kanpur-and-the-surrounding-13-districts-after-seven-months","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: 7 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u0940 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091a\u0939\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0922\u094b\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सात महीने बाद स्कूल खुले तो बच्चों ने मनाई दीवाली
- फोटो : amar ujala
डांस करते बच्चे
- फोटो : amar ujala
कुछ इस अंदाज में बच्चों ने किया खुशी का इजहार
- फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चों ने स्कूल खुलने की खुशी में बजाया ढोल
- फोटो : amar ujala
सात महीने बाद स्कूल पहुंचे बच्चे
- फोटो : amar ujala