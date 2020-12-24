शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP Mahoba Road Accident News: There was deep friendship between the dead and injured students

UP: काल बनकर आया ट्रक, दो घरों के बुझे चिराग, मृतकों और घायल छात्रों में थी गहरी दोस्ती, साथ जाते थे स्कूल व कोचिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 11:54 PM IST
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
1 of 6
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महोबा जिले में सड़क हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले छात्रों कपिल, धर्मेंद्र और घायलों छात्रों की गहरी दोस्ती थी। यह सभी छात्र एक ही गांव के रहने वाले थे। साथ स्कूल और कोचिंग आते-जाते थे। गांव में ही अधिकांश एक साथ खेलते और घूमते थे। कपिल और धर्मेंद्र की मौत से उनके परिजनों के साथ ही घायलों के परिजन व गांव वाले दुखी हैं।
