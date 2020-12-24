UP: काल बनकर आया ट्रक, दो घरों के बुझे चिराग, मृतकों और घायल छात्रों में थी गहरी दोस्ती, साथ जाते थे स्कूल व कोचिंग

{"_id":"5fe4daa1bc02b20b142e43a1","slug":"up-mahoba-road-accident-news-there-was-deep-friendship-between-the-dead-and-injured-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0935 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe4daa1bc02b20b142e43a1","slug":"up-mahoba-road-accident-news-there-was-deep-friendship-between-the-dead-and-injured-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0935 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe4daa1bc02b20b142e43a1","slug":"up-mahoba-road-accident-news-there-was-deep-friendship-between-the-dead-and-injured-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0935 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतकों के गांव पहुंचे एसडीएम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe4daa1bc02b20b142e43a1","slug":"up-mahoba-road-accident-news-there-was-deep-friendship-between-the-dead-and-injured-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0935 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe4daa1bc02b20b142e43a1","slug":"up-mahoba-road-accident-news-there-was-deep-friendship-between-the-dead-and-injured-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0935 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe4daa1bc02b20b142e43a1","slug":"up-mahoba-road-accident-news-there-was-deep-friendship-between-the-dead-and-injured-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0935 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घायल छात्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला