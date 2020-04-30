शहर चुनें

UP Lockdown News in Hindi: see the condition of districts of up, Lockdown in up and Coronavirus news

Lockdown in UP: चाहे पुलिस का पहरा बढ़ा लो, चाहे कोरोना से मौत का खौफ दिखा लो, हम न सुधरने वाले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 30 Apr 2020 03:21 PM IST
यूपी लॉकडाउन
1 of 5
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए लॉकडाउन और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को एक अहम अस्त्र माना जा रहा है। वहीं कुछ लोग लॉकडाउन तोड़ने में मशगूल हैं। गुरुवार को कई जिलों में यही दृश्य दिखाई दिया। सड़कों पर भीड़ दिखाई दी। कई जगह पुलिस लोगों से पूछताछ करती नजर आई।
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

