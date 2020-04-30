Lockdown in UP: चाहे पुलिस का पहरा बढ़ा लो, चाहे कोरोना से मौत का खौफ दिखा लो, हम न सुधरने वाले

{"_id":"5eaa9a5eaf25760b94701435","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-lockdown-in-up-and-coronavirus-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in UP: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u0939\u092e \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eaa9a5eaf25760b94701435","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-lockdown-in-up-and-coronavirus-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in UP: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u0939\u092e \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eaa9a5eaf25760b94701435","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-lockdown-in-up-and-coronavirus-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in UP: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u0939\u092e \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eaa9a5eaf25760b94701435","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-lockdown-in-up-and-coronavirus-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in UP: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u0939\u092e \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5eaa9a5eaf25760b94701435","slug":"up-lockdown-news-in-hindi-see-the-condition-of-districts-of-up-lockdown-in-up-and-coronavirus-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lockdown in UP: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u0939\u092e \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला