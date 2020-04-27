शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP Lockdown News in Hindi: see the condition of districts of up, Coronavirus, UP Lockdown news

Lockdown in UP:

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 27 Apr 2020 12:03 AM IST
UP Lockdown News in Hindi: see the condition of districts of up, Coronavirus, UP Lockdown news
1 of 5
लॉकडाउन
अगली स्लाइड देखें
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

35 दिन बाद हुई दुल्हन की विदाई
Aligarh

लॉकडाउन में फंसी बारात, दूल्हे को 35 दिन बाद मिली दुल्हन को ले जाने की अनुमति

27 अप्रैल 2020

हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में रही चहल पहल
Kanpur

हॉटस्पॉट में एक दिन में 13 महिलाएं संक्रमित, तेजी से संख्या बढ़ना खतरनाक, हुआ खुलासा

27 अप्रैल 2020

दिव्या पचौरी और उसके बेटे (फाइल)
Agra

एटा कांड: परिजन मानने को तैयार ही नहीं कि चार लोगोंं की हत्या कर दिव्या ने दी जान

27 अप्रैल 2020

मृतका व हत्यारोपी दिव्या पचौरी और दस माह का मासूम आरव का फाइल फोटो
Agra

एटा कांडः 10 माह के बेटे का गला दबाते भी नहीं कांपे मां के हाथ, चार लोगों की हत्या कर दी थी जान

27 अप्रैल 2020

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

ऑनलाइन इंसाफ: चुनौतियां कई लेकिन मंजिल मुश्किल नहीं

27 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बस्ती के बीच क्वारंटीन सेंटर बनाने का लोगों ने किया विरोध, हंगामा

26 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj: शंकर घाट के कोरोना पॉजिटिव युवक की टूर हिस्ट्री बनी मिस्ट्री

26 अप्रैल 2020

.कुंडा के बरई में कोरोना पीड़ित मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लोग।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: बरई गांव हॉटस्पॉट, सील किया गया तीन किमी का इलाका 

26 अप्रैल 2020

पट्टी कोतवाली के उड़ैयाडीह जजनीपुर में युवती का शव मिलने के बाद बिलखते परिजन।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: पहले नाक-मुंह दबाकर उतारा मौत के घाट फिर फेंक दिया शव

26 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों में हुई झमाझम बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों में आंधी बारिश से चार की मौत, बादलों की गरज के साथ छाया अंधेरा

26 अप्रैल 2020

ग्रामीण और रिहायशी इलाकों में पंजीकृत दुकानें खुलेंगी
Himachal Pradesh

Lockdown: हिमाचल में ग्रामीण और रिहायशी इलाकों की खुलेंगी सभी दुकानें, जानिए क्या रहेगा समय

26 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन में विक्रम और नेहा की शादी
Dehradun

Lockdown: दूल्हा लेकर पहुंचा बरात, पुलिस ने बॉर्डर पर रोका और दुल्हन को बुलाकर करा दिए फेरे

26 अप्रैल 2020

पंजाब स्टेट फॉरेंसिक लैब के असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर डॉ दविंदर पाल सहगल
Chandigarh

कोरोना योद्धाओं को पतंग के जादूगर का सैल्यूट, सुई की नोक से निकाल चुके हैं सात पतंगें

26 अप्रैल 2020

चारधाम यात्रा का श्रीगणेश
Dehradun

लॉकडाउन: कपाट खुलते ही जयकारों से गूंजे गंगोत्री-यमुनोत्री धाम, देखें तस्वीरें

26 अप्रैल 2020

दूल्हा दुल्हन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन में शादी बैंडबाजा न बराती: वर-वधू ने हाथों को सैनिटाइज कर मास्क पहना फिर हुई जयमाल की रस्म

26 अप्रैल 2020

बारिश के कारण खेत में भीगी फसलें
Meerut

Weather Update: बारिश व ओलावृष्टि नेे बिगाड़ा किसानों का गणित, खेत में ही भीगी फसल, कई जगह दिन में ही छाया अंधेरा

26 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी में अचानक बदला मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में दिन में अचानक हुआ अंधेरा, आंधी-बारिश, ओले भी गिरे, तीन की मौत

26 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन के चलते अक्षय तृतीय पर बंद बांकेबिहारी का मंदिर
Agra

वृंदावनः ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के चरण दर्शन की मनोहारी छवि से भक्त रहे वंचित

26 अप्रैल 2020

Uttarakhand weather: Rainfall and hailstorm Destroys Crops and Water logging
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बारिश से कई जगह सड़कें बनीं तालाब, ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को नुकसान, बागेश्वर में बिजली गिरी, तस्वीरें...

26 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in kanpur: न कोरोना का खौफ न पुलिस के डंडों का, लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां उड़ातीं ये तस्वीरें

26 अप्रैल 2020

बाबा केदार की डोली
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा: 43 साल बाद फिर वाहन से बाबा केदार की डोली रवाना, भक्त नहीं कर पाए दर्शन, तस्वीरें...

26 अप्रैल 2020

दरोगा समेत तीनों के शव एनडीआरएफ टीम ने बाहर निकाले
Fatehpur

यूपी: यमुना में डूबे दरोगा समेत तीनों के शव एनडीआरएफ टीम ने बाहर निकाले, पढ़ें झकझोर देने वाला घटनाक्रम

26 अप्रैल 2020

