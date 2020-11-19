शहर चुनें
UP: junior eneginior used to call the innocent at home and play games on mobile, made dirty videos to sell

यूपी: मासूमों को घर में बुला मोबाइल पर गेम खिलाता था दरिंदा जेई, बेचने के लिए बनाता था गंदे-गंदे वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 03:34 PM IST
आरोपी जेई
1 of 6
आरोपी जेई - फोटो : amar ujala
जेई रामभवन ऐसी घिनौनी करतूतें करता था, इस पर न तो पड़ोसियों को यकीन हो रहा है और न ही दफ्तर के लोगों को। इनका कहना है सीधे स्वभाव का दिखने वाला रामभवन ऐसा होगा, इसकी हम लोगों ने कल्पना तक नहीं की थी। बताया कि वह किसी से खास मतलब नहीं रखता था। उसका परिवार शहर के एसडीएम कालोनी में किराए के मकान में रहता है।

 
आरोपी जेई
आरोपी जेई - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
कोर्ट में तैनात पुलिस
कोर्ट में तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
आरोपी को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : amar ujala
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई को पकड़ने का मामला
यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी जेई को पकड़ने का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
