Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   After killing woman, dead body thrown in the field

यूपी: महिला की हत्या कर शव खेत में फेंका, शरीर पर नहीं थे कपड़े, कई जगह गंभीर चोट और घाव के निशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजासा, बांदा, Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 08:30 PM IST
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
1 of 5
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांदा जिले के बंगालीपुरवा में 28 वर्षीय महिला की हत्या कर शव खेत में फेंक दिया। शरीर पर कपड़े नहीं थे। गले और दायीं आंख में गहरे घाव थे। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का जायजा लिया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। दो डाक्टरों के पैनल ने पोस्टमार्टम किया है।

दुष्कर्म की आशंका के मद्देनजर स्लाइड बनाई गई है। उधर, पति फरार बताया गया है। महिला की मां ने पति और सास के खिलाफ दहेज हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने सास को हिरासत में लेकर पति की तलाश कर रही है।
