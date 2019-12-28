यूपी: कहर बरपा रही ठंड, 2 पहुंचा पारा, बर्फीली हवाओं का असर, दिन में नमी और धुंध से बढ़ी गलन

{"_id":"5e0759058ebc3e87b402eda4","slug":"up-freezing-havoc-mercury-reaches-2-in-many-districts-effect-of-icy-winds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, 2 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e,\u00a0\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092e\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंठ बढ़ी तो निकल आए गर्म कपड़े
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण ठंड बरपा रही कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाम होते ही छाया रहा कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्दी से बढ़ी ठिठुरन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण में अलाव तापते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला