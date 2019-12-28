शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP: freezing havoc, mercury reaches 2 in many districts, effect of icy winds

यूपी: कहर बरपा रही ठंड, 2 पहुंचा पारा, बर्फीली हवाओं का असर, दिन में नमी और धुंध से बढ़ी गलन

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 07:27 PM IST
ठंठ बढ़ी तो निकल आए गर्म कपड़े
1 of 5
ठंठ बढ़ी तो निकल आए गर्म कपड़े - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में ठंड कहर बरपा रही है। एक झटके में शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 3.4 डिग्री नीचे लुढ़क कर रिकार्ड 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया। इस सीजन में चौथी बार न्यूनतम तापमान का रिकार्ड टूटा है। दिन के समय धुंध और बर्फीली हवाओं की वजह से गलन ने लोगों को कंपाकर रख दिया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
news in hindi weather update latest news weather latest news weather news rain and storm weather department news meteorological department meteorological department warns weather department warns weather department warns of rain up news related to weather मौसम विभाग मौसम की जानकारी मौसम की जानकारी उत्तर प्रदेश मौसम का हाल मौसम monsoon in up latest weather news weather report kanpur kanpur news kanpur weather weather report weather in kanpur freezing cold rain in up rain in kanpur freezng cold in kanpur
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

rape with minor girl
Prayagraj

किशोरी से शिष्य संग तांत्रिक ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

28 दिसंबर 2019

सिख समाज की भव्य शोभायात्रा।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: सिख समाज ने निकाली भव्य शोभायात्रा, गतका के करतबों ने किया रोमांचित

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
himachal pradesh cabinet meeting decisions today no exam fee for women in state
Himachal Pradesh

जयराम सरकार ने प्रदेश की लाखों महिलाओं को दी नए साल की सौगात, ये फीस माफ

28 दिसंबर 2019

एसपी सिटी का वीडियो वायरल
Meerut

देशभर में सुर्खियां बना एसपी का वायरल वीडियो, प्रियंका ने उठाया सवाल तो बचाव में आईं उमा भारती

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्लेटफार्म पर पैदा हुआ बच्चा।
Basti

यूपीः ट्रेन में गर्भवती को उठा दर्द, कड़ी ठंड में रेलवे स्टेशन पर जन्मा बच्चा

28 दिसंबर 2019

himachal pradesh cabinet meeting decisions today cabinet nod for 350 jobs
Himachal Pradesh

कैबिनेट बैठक: एचएएस, एक्साइज इंस्पेक्टर, जेओए समेत 350 से अधिक पदों को भरने की मंजूरी

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी पहुंचे गोरखनाथ मंदिर, बाबा के किए दर्शन, देखिए तस्वीरें

28 दिसंबर 2019

Intense cold condition in lahaul mustard oil eggs freeze in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: लाहौल में प्रचंड ठंड, रात का पारा -30 डिग्री, ठोस बर्फ में बदला सरसों तेल और दूध

28 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
खिचड़ी मेले को लेकर तैयारियां जोरों से चल रही हैं।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरों में देखिए, कैसे सजकर तैयार हो रहा है गोरखनाथ का खिचड़ी मेला

28 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में बड़ा चौराहे पर पुलिस की मॉक ड्रिल
Kanpur

मॉक ड्रिल: एडीजी ने दागीं गोलियां, जवानों ने दंगाइयों पर कसा शिकंजा

28 दिसंबर 2019

dehradun : Congress 'Save the Constitution Save the Country' rally in photos
Dehradun

‘संविधान बचाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली : देहरादून में कांग्रेस ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत, तस्वीरों में देखें...

28 दिसंबर 2019

ताजमहल पर सर्दी में पहुंचे पर्यटक
Agra

सर्दी के सितम से कांपी जिंदगी, आगरा में छह माह के बच्चे की मौत, साल के आखिरी दिन होंगे 'खतरनाक'

28 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनौतीपूर्ण हैं दिसंबर के बचे दिन, नापाक हरकत की फिराक में आतंकी, अलर्ट जारी

28 दिसंबर 2019

मेरठ उपद्रव की फाइल फोटो
Meerut

इशारे पर हुआ उपद्रव, रिमोट था शहर के बाहर, जुमे की नमाज पर फिर करना चाहते थे हिंसा

28 दिसंबर 2019

लिवर प्रत्यारोपण कर इतिहास रचने वाली टीम
Lucknow

लखनऊ ने चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में हासिल कीं ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धियां, सर्जरी के जरिए यूपी का नाम किया रोशन

28 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर में हिंसा: बाबू पुरवा सीओ और इंस्पेक्टर की शिकायत, ड्यूटी बदली

28 दिसंबर 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस (फाइल)
Agra

आगराः साल 2019 में सफर रहा 'जानलेवा', 12 महीने में 590 लोगों की मौत, झरना हादसे ने दहला दिया था दिल

28 दिसंबर 2019

जन्म और मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र बनवाने वालों की भीड़।
Gorakhpur

एनआरसी: असम में रह रहे गोरखपुरवासियों के बच्चों के ‘जन्म’ की हो रही जांच

28 दिसंबर 2019

अलाव सेंकते लोग।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में शीतलहर जारी, तीन दिन तक और सताएगी कंपकंपाती ठंड

28 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर हिंसा: एसआईटी ने शुरू की जांच, उपद्रवियों की होगी धरपकड़, पहले दबोचे जाएंगे बड़े आरोपी

28 दिसंबर 2019

जूतों की दुकान पर खोजे जा रहे आरोपी।
Gorakhpur

अब जूते चप्पल भी बोलेंगे, उपद्रवी कौन? इस प्लान को पूरा करने में जुटी पुलिस

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी लखनऊ में
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक, घेरा तोड़ पास पहुंचा युवक, देखें तस्वीरें

28 दिसंबर 2019

ठंठ बढ़ी तो निकल आए गर्म कपड़े
ठंठ बढ़ी तो निकल आए गर्म कपड़े - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण ठंड बरपा रही कहर
भीषण ठंड बरपा रही कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाम होते ही छाया रहा कोहरा
शाम होते ही छाया रहा कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्दी से बढ़ी ठिठुरन
सर्दी से बढ़ी ठिठुरन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण में अलाव तापते लोग
भीषण में अलाव तापते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बढ़ती ठंड में रखें अपना खास ख्याल, सुनें डॉक्टर की सलाह

पूरा उत्तर भारत भीषण सर्दी की चपेट में है। सर्दी के दौरान अपना खास ख्याल रखना जरूरी होता है। ठंड का सामना करने के लिए किन बातों का खास ख्याल रखना जरूरी है देखिए हमारी इस रिपोर्ट में।

28 दिसंबर 2019

बीएस धनोआ 1:31

पूर्व IAF चीफ बीएस धनोआ का बयान, एयर स्ट्राइक को तैयार थी वायुसेना मगर यूपीए सरकार ने नहीं दी इजाजत

28 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:55

एक ग्रह जहां बरसते हैं हीरे, उड़ते हैं जमे हुए बादल

28 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिष 3:09

29 दिसंबर का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

28 दिसंबर 2019

शक्ति 18:28

अमर उजाला: लोकगायिका मैथिली ठाकुर से खास बातचीत

28 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited