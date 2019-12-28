शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Birds started dying due to icy winds and Animal upset

PHOTOS: बर्फीली हवाओं से मरने लगीं चिड़ियां, शेर-बाघ के बाड़े में लगे ब्लोअर, हिरनों ने तापी आग

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 09:27 PM IST
अलाव ताप रहे हिरन

अलाव ताप रहे हिरन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीत लहर ने अब पक्षियों पर भी कहर बरपाना शुरू कर दिया है। चिड़ियों की मौत हो रही है। उन इलाकों में चिड़ियां ज्यादा मर रही हैं, जहां पेड़ कम हैं। पेड़ों के पत्तों की ओट ठंड में उनको बर्फीली हवाओं का सीधा शिकार बनने से बचा लेती है।

 


ठंड से बेहाल हुए जानवर
ठंड से बेहाल हुए जानवर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण ठंड में अलाव तापते हिरन
भीषण ठंड में अलाव तापते हिरन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूरे भारत में कहर बरपा रही ठंड
पूरे भारत में कहर बरपा रही ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानवरों के लिए अलाव जलाते कर्मचारी
जानवरों के लिए अलाव जलाते कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Recommended Videos

यूपी पुलिस पर प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- मेरा गला दबाकर रोका, दिया धक्का

नागरिक संशोधन कानून (सीएए) का विरोध करने पर पिछले दिनों गिरफ्तार किए गए रिटायर्ड आईपीएस एसआर दारापुरी के परिवारीजनों से मिलने जाने के लिए कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी को बड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। प्रियंका ने यूपी पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए।

28 दिसंबर 2019

डॉक्टर 1:54

बढ़ती ठंड में रखें अपना खास ख्याल, सुनें डॉक्टर की सलाह

28 दिसंबर 2019

बीएस धनोआ 1:31

पूर्व IAF चीफ बीएस धनोआ का बयान, एयर स्ट्राइक को तैयार थी वायुसेना मगर यूपीए सरकार ने नहीं दी इजाजत

28 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:55

एक ग्रह जहां बरसते हैं हीरे, उड़ते हैं जमे हुए बादल

28 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिष 3:09

29 दिसंबर का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

28 दिसंबर 2019

