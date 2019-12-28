PHOTOS: बर्फीली हवाओं से मरने लगीं चिड़ियां, शेर-बाघ के बाड़े में लगे ब्लोअर, हिरनों ने तापी आग

{"_id":"5e077b5a8ebc3e878e382ad5","slug":"birds-started-dying-due-to-icy-winds-and-animal-upset","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0936\u0947\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u094b\u0905\u0930, \u0939\u093f\u0930\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u0940 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अलाव ताप रहे हिरन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड से बेहाल हुए जानवर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण ठंड में अलाव तापते हिरन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूरे भारत में कहर बरपा रही ठंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानवरों के लिए अलाव जलाते कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला