मां समेत तीन बेटियों की मौत, शादी के साल भर के अंदर शुरू हुई कलह और मुकदमे बाजी, अपनी किस्मत को कोस रहा कुलदीप

{"_id":"5f76087d8ebc3e9b9b45428a","slug":"up-dead-body-of-mother-and-three-girls-found-hanging-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u0932\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां और तीन बच्चियों का शव फंदे पर लटका मिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76087d8ebc3e9b9b45428a","slug":"up-dead-body-of-mother-and-three-girls-found-hanging-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u0932\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76087d8ebc3e9b9b45428a","slug":"up-dead-body-of-mother-and-three-girls-found-hanging-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u0932\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76087d8ebc3e9b9b45428a","slug":"up-dead-body-of-mother-and-three-girls-found-hanging-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u0932\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76087d8ebc3e9b9b45428a","slug":"up-dead-body-of-mother-and-three-girls-found-hanging-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u0932\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला