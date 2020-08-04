शहर चुनें
UP: conspiracy was attacked on police in Kanpur, the bricks and stones, petrol bombs fired

यूपी: कानपुर में साजिश रच पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला, मेडिकल टीम को खदेड़, चलाए थे ईंट-पत्थर, पेट्रोल बम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 03:13 PM IST
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के बजरिया में जुगियाना में साजिश रचकर पूरी तैयारी के साथ मेडिकल टीम को खदेड़ पुलिस टीम पर हमला किया गया था। हमलावरों ने पुलिस पर ईंट-पत्थर के साथ पेट्रोल बम फेंके थे। गोलियां भी दागीं थीं। जांच में इसके तमाम साक्ष्य मिले हैं। पुलिस ने 16 हमलावरों के खिलाफ संगीन आरोपों में चार्जशीट (आरोप पत्र) दाखिल कर दी है।

 
मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी
हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में स्वास्थ्य टीम व पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव
अचानक आई सैकड़ों की भीड़ ने पुलिस को दौड़ाया था
गलियों में छुपी थी भीड़
पथराव से पट गईं थी गलियां
