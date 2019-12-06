शहर चुनें

Unnao misdeed case: The misdeed victim came out of the house alone on thursday

घर से अकेले ही पैदल निकली थी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, पिता बोले सोचा नहीं था कि मेरी बेटी का ये हाल होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 12:30 PM IST
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को गंभीर हालत में ले जाती पुलिस
1 of 7
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को गंभीर हालत में ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैदराबाद की डॉक्टर बिटिया से दिल दहला देने वाली घटना पर देश भर में आक्रोश प्रदर्शन के बीच शुक्रवार केे घटना को अंजाम देने वाले चारों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया। वहीं गुरुवार की सुबह उन्नाव में एक बेटी को जिंदा जलाने के मामले में भी लोग आरोपियों का एनकाउंटर करने की आवाज बुदंल कर रहे हैं।
unnao case unnao rape victim latest news up news news in up
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को गंभीर हालत में ले जाती पुलिस
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को गंभीर हालत में ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी जगह पर मिली थी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता
इसी जगह पर मिली थी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी को पेट्रोल वाली बोतल दिखाता सिपाही
एसएसपी को पेट्रोल वाली बोतल दिखाता सिपाही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देर रात युवती को इलाज के लिए दिल्ली भेजा गया
देर रात युवती को इलाज के लिए दिल्ली भेजा गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद गांव पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
घटना के बाद गांव पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
