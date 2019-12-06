घर से अकेले ही पैदल निकली थी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, पिता बोले सोचा नहीं था कि मेरी बेटी का ये हाल होगा

{"_id":"5de9fa428ebc3e54da226469","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-the-misdeed-victim-came-out-of-the-house-alone-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को गंभीर हालत में ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9fa428ebc3e54da226469","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-the-misdeed-victim-came-out-of-the-house-alone-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी जगह पर मिली थी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9fa428ebc3e54da226469","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-the-misdeed-victim-came-out-of-the-house-alone-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9fa428ebc3e54da226469","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-the-misdeed-victim-came-out-of-the-house-alone-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी को पेट्रोल वाली बोतल दिखाता सिपाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9fa428ebc3e54da226469","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-the-misdeed-victim-came-out-of-the-house-alone-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9fa428ebc3e54da226469","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-the-misdeed-victim-came-out-of-the-house-alone-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देर रात युवती को इलाज के लिए दिल्ली भेजा गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9fa428ebc3e54da226469","slug":"unnao-misdeed-case-the-misdeed-victim-came-out-of-the-house-alone-on-thursday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद गांव पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला