हरदोई और बांदा के बाद अब जालौन जिले के इस BJP विधायक को मिली धमकी, ऐसे चला धमकियों का सिलसिला

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 08:59 PM IST
धमकी वाले व्हाट्स एप का स्क्रीन शाट, तहरीर देते हुए विधायक
यूपी के जालौन जिले से कालपी के भाजपा विधायक नरेंद्र सिंह जादौन के मोबाइल व्हाट्स एप पर धमकी भरे संदेश आए। संदेश भेजने वाले ने खुद अली बुदीश भाई बताते हुए विधायक से तीन दिनों के भीतर 10 लाख रुपये देने की धमकी दी है। रुपये न देने परिवार के एक-एक सदस्य की हत्या करने की भी धमकी दी है। बुधवार की सुबह ही बेटों के साथ कोतवाली पहुंचे विधायक ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
