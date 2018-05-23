बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हरदोई और बांदा के बाद अब जालौन जिले के इस BJP विधायक को मिली धमकी, ऐसे चला धमकियों का सिलसिला
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 08:59 PM IST
यूपी के जालौन जिले से कालपी के भाजपा विधायक नरेंद्र सिंह जादौन के मोबाइल व्हाट्स एप पर धमकी भरे संदेश आए। संदेश भेजने वाले ने खुद अली बुदीश भाई बताते हुए विधायक से तीन दिनों के भीतर 10 लाख रुपये देने की धमकी दी है। रुपये न देने परिवार के एक-एक सदस्य की हत्या करने की भी धमकी दी है। बुधवार की सुबह ही बेटों के साथ कोतवाली पहुंचे विधायक ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
