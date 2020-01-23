इटावा में सीएए और एनआरसी के विरोध में अचानक जुटे थे हजारों लोग, माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों पर मुकदमा दर्ज

{"_id":"5e29dba58ebc3e7d69636112","slug":"thousands-of-people-suddenly-gathered-against-the-caa-and-nrc-in-etawah","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0906\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठीं मुस्लिम महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अचानक एकत्र हुई भीड़ को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को रोकने के लिए खड़े प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शनकारियों को भगाने के लिए पुलिस को पटकनी पड़ी लाठियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला