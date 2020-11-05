भगवान राम की तपोभूमि चित्रकूट में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा का मिला दूसरा छोर, अंदर था ऐसा नजारा

{"_id":"5fa38527bab6c077ad0b66db","slug":"the-other-end-of-the-mysterious-cave-found-in-lord-ram-s-tapobhoomi-chitrakoot-inside-was-such-a-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092a\u094b\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0930, \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa38527bab6c077ad0b66db","slug":"the-other-end-of-the-mysterious-cave-found-in-lord-ram-s-tapobhoomi-chitrakoot-inside-was-such-a-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092a\u094b\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0930, \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa38527bab6c077ad0b66db","slug":"the-other-end-of-the-mysterious-cave-found-in-lord-ram-s-tapobhoomi-chitrakoot-inside-was-such-a-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092a\u094b\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0930, \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa38527bab6c077ad0b66db","slug":"the-other-end-of-the-mysterious-cave-found-in-lord-ram-s-tapobhoomi-chitrakoot-inside-was-such-a-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092a\u094b\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0930, \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
- फोटो : अमर उझाला
{"_id":"5fa38527bab6c077ad0b66db","slug":"the-other-end-of-the-mysterious-cave-found-in-lord-ram-s-tapobhoomi-chitrakoot-inside-was-such-a-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092a\u094b\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092b\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0930, \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुफा के पास मौजूद लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला