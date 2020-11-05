शहर चुनें
भगवान राम की तपोभूमि चित्रकूट में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा का मिला दूसरा छोर, अंदर था ऐसा नजारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 10:23 AM IST
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
1 of 5
पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगवान श्रीराम की तपोभूमि चित्रकूट में अनेकों रहस्यमयी गुफाएं हैं। गुप्त गोदावरी के पास थर पहाड़ पर तीन दिन पहले एक रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली थी। जिसका बुधवार की सुबह दूसरा छोर मिलने पर आसपास के कई निवासी लगभग 100 मीटर अंदर तक पहुंच गए।

 
