बुरका पहन बम धमाका कर देता था आतंकी जलीस, बताया पाकिस्तान जाकर सीखा था मौत देने का तरीका

{"_id":"5e2465e08ebc3e4b3f5c190f","slug":"terrorist-jalish-used-burqa-for-many-bomb-blast-s","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0930\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0938, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ. बम से हुई पूछताछ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. बम ने पूछताछ में उगले कई राज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पाकिस्तान जाकर बम बनाने की आधुनिक विधियां सीखीं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिखों को भड़काने के लिए गुरुद्वारों में रखे थे बम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. बम ने बताया दस वारदातों में बुरका पहना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला