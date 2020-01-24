विदेश भागने की फिराक में आतंकी डॉ. बम का साथी कयूम, एसटीएफ व एटीएस को मिले इनपुट, एयरपोर्ट पर अलर्ट

{"_id":"5e2ad29a8ebc3e4b1038473e","slug":"terrorist-jalees-ansari-partner-qyum-is-trying-to-escape-abroad-alert-on-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0915\u092f\u0942\u092e, \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0935 \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u092a\u0941\u091f, \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही ने नमाज अदा करने के बाद दबोचा था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चकेरी एयरपोर्ट कानपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में दहशत फैलाने की थी साजिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला