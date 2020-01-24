शहर चुनें

विदेश भागने की फिराक में आतंकी डॉ. बम का साथी कयूम, एसटीएफ व एटीएस को मिले इनपुट, एयरपोर्ट पर अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 04:49 PM IST
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकी जलीस अंसारी उर्फ डॉ. बम का फरार साथी कयूम विदेश भागने की फिराक में है। एसटीएफ और एटीएस को इसके इनपुट मिले हैं। इसलिए लखनऊ, दिल्ली समेत अन्य एयरपोर्ट पर अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। वहीं एसटीएफ ने कयूम के कई करीबियों से भी गुरुवार को पूछताछ की।

 
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही ने नमाज अदा करने के बाद दबोचा था
सिपाही ने नमाज अदा करने के बाद दबोचा था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट
लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चकेरी एयरपोर्ट कानपुर
चकेरी एयरपोर्ट कानपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में दहशत फैलाने की थी साजिश
कानपुर में दहशत फैलाने की थी साजिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
