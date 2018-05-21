शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Suddenly there was a fountain shattered away from the ground

PHOTOS: कानपुर में अचानक जमीन से इस कदर फूटा फव्वारा, लगा भीषण जाम

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 03:51 PM IST
चुन्नीगंज के पास फूटा फव्वारा
1 of 5
यूपी के कानपुर में चुन्नीगंज चौराहे के पास अचानक जमीन से इस कदर फूटा फव्वारा कि सड़क पर भीषण जाम लग गया। पाइप लाइन फटने की वजह से पानी इस रफ्तार से बाहर निकला कि 7 फीट की ऊंचाई तक धार बन गई।  लाखों लीटर पानी सड़क पर बहकर बर्बाद हो गया। जिसकी वजह से राहगीरों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। 


 
 
