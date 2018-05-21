बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b029b514f1c1beb408b6d0e","slug":"suddenly-there-was-a-fountain-shattered-away-from-the-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: कानपुर में अचानक जमीन से इस कदर फूटा फव्वारा, लगा भीषण जाम
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 03:51 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में चुन्नीगंज चौराहे के पास अचानक जमीन से इस कदर फूटा फव्वारा कि सड़क पर भीषण जाम लग गया। पाइप लाइन फटने की वजह से पानी इस रफ्तार से बाहर निकला कि 7 फीट की ऊंचाई तक धार बन गई। लाखों लीटर पानी सड़क पर बहकर बर्बाद हो गया। जिसकी वजह से राहगीरों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b029b514f1c1beb408b6d0e","slug":"suddenly-there-was-a-fountain-shattered-away-from-the-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b029b514f1c1beb408b6d0e","slug":"suddenly-there-was-a-fountain-shattered-away-from-the-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b029b514f1c1beb408b6d0e","slug":"suddenly-there-was-a-fountain-shattered-away-from-the-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b029b514f1c1beb408b6d0e","slug":"suddenly-there-was-a-fountain-shattered-away-from-the-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b029b514f1c1beb408b6d0e","slug":"suddenly-there-was-a-fountain-shattered-away-from-the-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0935\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.