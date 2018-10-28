बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bd58e8ebdec22722526d31e","slug":"story-about-bollywood-connection-of-moin-quraishi-and-his-daughter-actress-pernia-qureshi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0915\u0930\u0918\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940' \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u0948\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'सीबीआई को चकरघिन्नी' बनाने वाले कुरैशी बेटी है बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस-स्टाइलिस्ट, बीवी पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 04:21 PM IST
सीबीआई की नाक में दम करने के बाद तीन अफसरों की बलि लेने वाले मीट कारोबारी मोइन कुरैशी मांस के धंधे के अलावा अपना पैसा पॉलिटिकल पार्टियों के चंदे और फिल्म प्रोडक्शन में भी लगाता था। मोइन की बेटी परनिया कुरैशी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और टॉप फैशन स्टाइलिस्ट हैं। केवल यही नहीं मोइन कुरैशी की पत्नी नसरीन पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा रह चुकी है। वह अपनी लग्जरी लाइफ स्टाइल की वजह से कई बार सुर्खियों में आई हैं।
