यूपी: कोरोना संकट से पसरा सन्नाटा, जानिए कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों में लॉकडाउन से पहले और अनलॉक के बाद के हालात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 01:01 AM IST
कोरोना के चलते पसरा सन्नाटा
कोरोना के चलते पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धीरे-धीरे ही सही पटरी पर आ जाएगा अपना शहर
हरदोई जिले में मार्च माह में हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद से शहर को ऐसी नजर लगी कि पूरे पांच माह गुजर जाने के बाद भी शहर की गाड़ी अपनी पुरानी रफ्तार नहीं पकड़ पा रही है। स्कूल कॉलेज आज भी बच्चों को तरस रहे हैं तो व्यापारी ग्राहकों को।

फिर भी सतर्कता अपनाकर अपने को व अपनों को बचाकर लोग आगे बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। सोमवार को शहर के कुछ हिस्सों को कैमरे में कैद करके और उन्हीं हिस्सों की तस्वीरें जो मार्च में ली गईं थीं उनको एक साथ दिखाने का प्रयास किया गया है।

बिना काम घर से बाहर नहीं निकलते लोग
मार्च माह से लेकर अगस्त तक कोरोना संक्रमण ने लोगों को इतना कुछ सिखा दिया कि लोगों ने कहीं न कहीं अपनी जीवन शैली को भी बदल दिया है। सड़कों का नजारा अपने आप स्वयं बोल रहा है कि अब यहां बिना काम के कोई नहीं टहल रहा है।
