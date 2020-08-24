यूपी में आतंकी खतरों के बीच कानपुर में बम धमाका, पुलिस ने कहा ये कोई साधारण विस्फोट नहीं था

{"_id":"5f4396818ebc3e3cd72034d6","slug":"bomb-blast-in-kanpur-amid-terrorist-threats-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा में हुआ था धमाका
- फोटो : amar ujala
धमाके के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान
- फोटो : amar ujala
जांच करता बम निरोधक दस्ता
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में तेज धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में तेज धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में तेज धमाका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला