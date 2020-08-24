शहर चुनें
यूपी में आतंकी खतरों के बीच कानपुर में बम धमाका, पुलिस ने कहा ये कोई साधारण विस्फोट नहीं था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 03:59 PM IST
कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा में हुआ था धमाका
1 of 7
कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा में हुआ था धमाका - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में बाबूपुरवा बगाही भट्ठा में रिहायशी इलाके के बीच हुए विस्फोट की ताकत का अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि एक घर की पक्की बाउंड्री वाल तक गिर गई। वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए और आसपास खड़े लोगों के कान सुन्न हो गए। घटनास्थल से चंद कदमों की दूरी पर स्थित एक बिल्डिंग अपराधियों को पनाह देने के लिए मशहूर रही है।

 
explosion explosion in kanpur four injured kanpur

कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा में हुआ था धमाका
कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा में हुआ था धमाका - फोटो : amar ujala
धमाके के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान
धमाके के बाद बिखरा पड़ा सामान - फोटो : amar ujala
जांच करता बम निरोधक दस्ता
जांच करता बम निरोधक दस्ता - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में तेज धमाका
कानपुर में तेज धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में तेज धमाका
कानपुर में तेज धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में तेज धमाका
कानपुर में तेज धमाका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
