यूपी: सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेला गया था खूनी खेल, ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों से हुई थी भाई बहन की मौत, चार्जशीट दाखिल

{"_id":"5ee3ca658ebc3e42ca7a4e4b","slug":"sp-mlc-charge-sheet-against-kamlesh-pathak-and-his-brothers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा नेता के इशारे पर औरैया में हुआ था खूनी संघर्ष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, हुई थी भाई बहन की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी सपा नेता कमलेश पाठक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला