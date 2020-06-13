शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   SP MLC charge sheet against Kamlesh Pathak and his brothers

यूपी: सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेला गया था खूनी खेल, ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों से हुई थी भाई बहन की मौत, चार्जशीट दाखिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 12:36 AM IST
सपा नेता के इशारे पर औरैया में हुआ था खूनी संघर्ष
सपा नेता के इशारे पर औरैया में हुआ था खूनी संघर्ष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में औरैया के नारायनपुर मोहल्ले में पंचमुखी मंदिर परिसर में 15 मार्च को दिनदहाड़े पुलिस की मौजूदगी में अधिवक्ता मंजुल चौबे व उनकी बहन की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के आरोप में दो भाइयों सहित गिरफ्तार सपा एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक व अन्य आरोपियों के विरुद्ध पुलिस ने चार्जशीट न्यायालय में दाखिल कर दी है।

 
सपा नेता के इशारे पर औरैया में हुआ था खूनी संघर्ष
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, हुई थी भाई बहन की मौत
पुलिस ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट
आरोपी सपा नेता कमलेश पाठक
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो)
