शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Shoe attack on politicians in Press Conference by kanpur doctor

भाजपा नेता पर जूता फेंकने वाला भार्गव कई बार फेसबुक पर हुआ ट्रोल, पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ चलाई ये सीरीज

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 03:33 PM IST
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
1 of 5
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में बीजेपी नेता जीवीएल नरसिम्हा राव और भूपेंद्र यादव पर कानपुर के एक डॉक्टर ने जूता फेंका। इस घटना से सनसनी फैल गई। आपको बता दें कि अपने व्यवहार की वजह से यह डॉक्टर कई बार लोगों के निशाने पर भी रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर की गई इनकी पोस्ट पर लोगों ने कई बार खरी-खोटी सुनाई है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
juta kand bjp juta kand bjp shoes attack bjp head office delhi shoes attack on bush shoes attack in politics gvl narsimha rao kanpur doctor
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बीजेपी नेता जीवीएल नरसिम्हा राव और भूपेंद्र यादव पर एक व्यक्ति ने जूता फेंका
Kanpur

जानें कौन है वो सिरफिरा जिसने फेंका जूता, भाजपा नेता साध्वी प्रज्ञा के बारे में दे रहे थे जानकारी...

18 अप्रैल 2019

अशोक शर्मा
Dehradun

रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने चोक था नाला, नगर निगम ने सुध नहीं ली तो खुद नाले में उतरे मेयर के पति

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विदाई के बाद पहले मतदान के लिए पहुंचे नवविवाहित जोड़े
Jammu

#VoteKaro दूसरा चरण: सात फेरे लेने के साथ ही खाई मतदान करने की कसम, बूथ पर पहुंचे दूल्हा-दुल्हन

18 अप्रैल 2019

NIrahua statement on rahul gandhi and akhilesh yadav loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

निरहुआ' ने एक तीर से साधा दो निशाना, बोले- राहुल को आजमगढ़ से लड़ाना चाहिए था चुनाव

18 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
मां के पैर छूते मछुआरे
Kanpur

पाक जेल से रिहा हुए 15 मछुआरों ने बताई हर बात, पुलवामा हमले का जिक्र और गुजरात सरकार के बारे में भी

18 अप्रैल 2019

पत्नी चारू चौधरी के साथ मतदान के बाद जयंत चौधरी
Agra

#VoteKaro ब्रज में दिखी मतदान की बहार, वोट के लिए लंबी लंबी कतार

18 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

नयागांव में अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते मतदाता
Delhi NCR

#VoteKaro: बुलंदशहर में मतदान से पहले पूछ रहे कर्मचारी- किसे डाल रहे हो वोट, कुछ को लौटाया

18 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर के पोस्टमॉर्टम के वक्त विलाप करती मां
Delhi NCR

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से पहले ही रोहित तिवारी की मौत को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, खून के धब्बे खोलेंगे राज

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

बीएसएनएल की इस एप से मिलेगी ऐसी सुविधा, जिसके बारे में कभी सोचा नहीं होगा

18 अप्रैल 2019

जीवीएल नरसिम्हा राव पर फेंका जूता
Delhi NCR

नरसिम्हा राव ही नहीं, राहुल-केजरीवाल पर भी फेंके जा चुके हैं जूते, बाहुबली की हीरोइन भी नहीं बची

18 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
वोटिंग करने पहुंची दुल्हन
Aligarh

तस्वीरें: ससुराल से पहले पोलिंग बूथ पहुंची दुल्हन, पति संग किया मतदान, फिर हुई विदाई

18 अप्रैल 2019

शादी के बाद वोट डालने पहुंचीं दुल्हन
Agra

#VoteKaro मेहंदी के साथ चढ़ा लोकतंत्र का 'रंग', विदाई से पहले डाला वोट

18 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Hanuman Jayanti 2019: शुभ फल पाने के लिए पूजा में जरूर शामिल करें ये 14 सामग्री 

18 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित की मौत पर मां का बयान
Delhi NCR

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से नहीं हुई एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित की मौत, मां ने किया इशारा!

17 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

पासपोर्ट धारकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, मिस से मिसेज बनना हुआ आसान

18 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश और निरहुआ (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ की सीट हुई 'हॉट', अखिलेश बनाम 'निरहुआ' की लड़ाई में बदला मुद्दों का समीकरण

18 अप्रैल 2019

मतदान के लिए लगी लंबी लाइन
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: मतदान के लिए महिलाओं में भारी उत्साह, यकीन नहीं तो देखें ये तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2019

एंबुलेंस से मतदान करने आए घायल कालीचरण
Agra

#VoteKaro हादसा भी नहीं रोक सका कालीचरण के 'कदम', जयपुर से आकर किया मतदान

18 अप्रैल 2019

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी
Agra

ये है वो मामला, जिसे लेकर कांग्रेसी नेता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने अपनी ही पार्टी पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'

17 अप्रैल 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

19 अप्रैल को यूपी के इस शहर में रोड शो करेंगी प्रियंका गांधी, आने की आहट से यहां बढ़ी हलचल

18 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोलते हुए
Lucknow

जया प्रदा पर विवादित टिप्पणी करने वाले आजम का डिंपल यादव ने किया बचाव, बताया- 'छोटी सी बात'

17 अप्रैल 2019

अपने पिता स्व. एनडी तिवारी के साथ रोहित शेखर
Dehradun

भाभी को रोहित बताना चाहते थे कोई बात, लेकिन आखिरी वक्त में कुमकुम नहीं उठा सकीं उनका फोन

17 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
भाजपा मुख्यालय में नेता पर फेंका गया जूता
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.